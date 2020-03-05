Auto Supplier Orders Brazing Furnace

NewsMelting/Forming/Joining

March 5, 2020
Abbott Furnace Company received an order from a global automotive supplier for a continuous-belt, stainless steel brazing furnace. It is scheduled to be installed in Mexico in the second quarter of 2020. Abbott Furnace will design, manufacture and install the five-zone, electrically heated furnace, which is rated for 2150°F (1175°C) and includes a 30-inch-wide belt and silicon-carbide muffle.

The brazing furnace will also include Abbott Furnace’s Varicool convective cooling system.

