U.S. Tool-and-Die Company Orders Vacuum Furnace

Solar Manufacturing shipped a vacuum furnace to a company in Virginia that services the tool-and-die industry. The furnace, which has a load weight capacity up to 250 pounds and a maximum operating temperature of 2400°F (1315°C), will be used for solution annealing, aging and brazing. It includes a graphite-insulated hot zone and the SolarVac Essentials control system.

The company that took delivery of the furnace is a long-time customer of Solar Atmospheres, Solar Manufacturing’s sister company. The Mentor, which measures 12 inches wide x 12 inches high x 18 inches deep, will be used for smaller, in-house jobs.