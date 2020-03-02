Tube Manufacturing Facility to Open in Ohio

Montreal, Quebec-based Nova Steel will open a production facility that includes two tube mills in Delta, Ohio. The facility will produce hollow structural sections (HSS) and standard pipe. Nova Steel will invest more than $70 million in the 250,000-square-foot plant and create approximately 100 new jobs. Groundbreaking will take place by mid-year, and the facility is expected to be fully operational in 2021. The company selected northwest Ohio because of its proximity to steel coil supply. Other factors include transportation advantages such as direct rail access and the heavy load limits on highways between Ohio, Michigan and Canada.

Nova Steel, founded in 1979, has 18 locations across North America. The company’s operations include pickling, slitting, leveling and pipe and tube production as well as manufactured steel products including industrial racking and heavy fabricated attachments such as front loaders and excavators.