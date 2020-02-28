Japanese Steelmaker Orders EAF

Tenova, a Techint Group company, received a contract from Nippon Steel for the supply of an electric-arc furnace (EAF). The furnace is the first one for Nippon Steel in Japan. It will be installed at its Hirohata works. Production is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022. According to Tenova, the new installation will save the steelmaker approximately 400,000 tons/year of CO 2 emissions.

Tenova's Consteel technology continuously heats and feeds metallic charge into the EAF while simultaneously keeping gaseous emissions under control.