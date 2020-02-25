Medical Components Manufacturer Orders Furnaces

L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. shipped a floor-standing forging furnace and a floor-standing tempering furnace to a manufacturer of medical implant components located in the northeastern U.S. The forging furnace has working dimensions of 48 inches wide x 24 inches high x 24 inches deep and a maximum operating temperature of 1800°F (982°C). The parts that are blanks are heated in the furnace. Once at temperature, they are moved to the hot-forming press and formed into the required shape. The electrical heating system provides a clean atmosphere with no products of combustion that could affect the workload.

The tempering furnace, which has an effective work zone of 34 inches wide x 30 inches high x 32 inches deep, is used to temper hot-formed parts. Both furnaces are complete with floor-standing NEMA 12 control panels with program controls and over-temperature protection systems.