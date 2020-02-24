Chemical Producer Orders Industrial Furnace
Abbott Furnace Company received an order for an electrically heated, continuous-belt calcine furnace from a multinational corporation that specializes in producing chemicals and precious metals and operates in more than 30 countries. Abbott Furnace will design, manufacture and install the industrial furnace, which is rated at 1850°F (1010°C) and includes an 18-inch-wide Inconel belt, silicon-carbide muffle and data-acquisition system. It will be delivered in the second quarter of 2020.
