Korean Steelmaker Orders Direct-Fired Furnace

February 21, 2020
KEYWORDS industrial furnaces / steelmaking
Andritz received an order from Hyundai Steel to supply a direct-fired furnace (DFF) for the existing continuous galvanizing line at its Dangjin plant. The scope of supply includes engineering, delivery, supervision of erection work and commissioning. The project will be executed during the fourth quarter of 2020. By replacing the existing direct-fired furnace with an Andritz Selas DFF, current issues such as formation of soot and cracks in the burner nozzle will be eliminated. This modernization will enable Hyundai Steel to produce value-added products for the automotive market.

Hyundai Steel is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in Korea, with facilities located throughout Korea. The company produces steel products, including: hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated sheet steel; structural steel beams and shapes; engineered special-bar-quality steel, merchant bar products; specialty steel sections; and steel joists and deck.

