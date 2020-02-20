Vacuum Furnace Shipped to Aviation Industry

TAV Vacuum Furnaces supplied a vacuum furnace with rapid cooling in inert gas at high pressure to a company in the aviation industry. The furnace, which has useful dimensions of 400 mm (15.7 inches) wide x 400 mm (15.7 inches) high x 600 mm (23.6 inches) long and a maximum operating temperature of 2282°F (1250°C), is suited for hardening and annealing. An inert-gas circulation system combines high flow, high pressure and multidirectional flow distribution to ensure rapid and uniform cooling of the charge. The AMS 2750E-compliant furnace includes a SCADA supervisory system.

The pumping group allows a rapid evacuation of the vacuum chamber and a high operating vacuum. The high installed power, the large surfaces of the heating elements and the possibility of heating the charge at low temperatures by auxiliary convection allow cycles with high thermal uniformity.