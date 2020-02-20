AM Amorphous Guitar Bridge

Heraeus AMLOY has successfully produced an amorphous-metal guitar bridge by metal additive manufacturing. A guitar bridge made of amorphous metal will not wear out and will not need to be replaced, and it is also biocompatible.

“A bridge made of amorphous metal would then sound like a bridge made of brass, for example. The difference is that due to its elasticity it keeps the sound longer, does not wear out and still looks like new even after years.”

