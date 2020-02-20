Ultrasonic AM Grain-Structure Control
Unlike the amorphous metal described in the prior story, additive manufacturing of metals typically leads to the formation of columnar grain structures in the build direction. This can cause detrimental property anisotropy. Using Ti-6Al-4V as a model alloy, a research team employed high-intensity ultrasound to achieve full transition from columnar to fine equiaxed grains in AM Ti-6Al-4V samples produced by laser-based directed energy deposition (DED).
