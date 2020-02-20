China Buying; Boeing to Benefit

China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the U.S. over the next two years as part of a trade-war truce. In total, China pledged to buy $200 billion more in U.S. goods and services over the next two years.

Boeing could benefit from this trade deal. Ordering big-dollar items like a Boeing 787 Dreamliner will help China to more quickly meet purchasing obligations. Almost concurrent to this news, Boeing announced a new CEO, David Calhoun.