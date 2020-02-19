Gornicki Named Director of Sales at ECM USA

Bill Gornicki has been named director of sales at ECM USA Inc. in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Gornicki has 30 years of heat-treat industry experience and has previously worked at Diablo Furnaces, ALD Vacuum Systems and Ipsen. His experience in low-pressure vacuum carburizing will further company equipment sales with project forecasting, development and management. He will also contribute market analysis, technical papers and advertising for the U.S. and Canada markets.

“We are very excited to have Bill join the ECM Group. His experience, knowledge and industry background will be a valuable asset to our team,” said Dennis Beauchesne, ECM USA general manager.

Gornicki was previously on the Board of Directors with AGMA (American Gear Manufacturers Association), was a member of the Board of Directors for CHTE (Center for Heat Treat Excellence at Worcester Polytech) and is a member of ASM (Advanced Society of Materials).