All-Metal Hot-Zone Furnaces Shipped to Tennessee
Solar Manufacturing built and shipped two furnaces to Tennessee for use in the medical and additive-manufacturing industries. The furnaces feature metallic-insulated hot zones, a load capacity up to 2,000 pounds and a maximum operating temperature of 2400°F (1315°C). Measuring 24 inches wide x 24 inches high x 48 inches deep and 24 inches wide x 24 inches high x 36 inches deep respectively, each furnace was designed with the SolarVac Polaris control system.
