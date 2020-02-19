Additive Manufacturing/3D PrintingNewsVacuum/Surface Treatments

All-Metal Hot-Zone Furnaces Shipped to Tennessee

021920-Solar
February 19, 2020
KEYWORDS additive manufacturing / vacuum furnace
Reprints
No Comments

Solar Manufacturing built and shipped two furnaces to Tennessee for use in the medical and additive-manufacturing industries. The furnaces feature metallic-insulated hot zones, a load capacity up to 2,000 pounds and a maximum operating temperature of 2400°F (1315°C). Measuring 24 inches wide x 24 inches high x 48 inches deep and 24 inches wide x 24 inches high x 36 inches deep respectively, each furnace was designed with the SolarVac Polaris control system.

 

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.