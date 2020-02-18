U.S. Company Orders Continuous Vacuum Furnace

Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems built and installed a continuous vacuum furnace with 5-bar pressure-quench capabilities at a company in the Midwest. The five-zone furnace is rated to 2400°F. The independent load and quench modules allow the heat module to hold temperature and vacuum, creating an extremely pure environment. Workloads are indexed through the furnace as quickly as every six minutes. A pair of internal vacuum/pressure doors that seal against corresponding internal machined flanges means that no complex clamping mechanisms are required. Quick transference from the heat module to the cool module and fast quench capabilities (up to 5 bar) make this an ideal furnace to sinter-harden stainless steel parts.