North Star BlueScope Expansion Includes EAF

North Star BlueScope Steel will add a melt shop to its steelmaking facility in Delta, Ohio. Danieli will supply a 195-ton electric-arc furnace (EAF), two ladle metallurgy furnaces (LMFs) and Pulse-Jet fume-treatment plant. The EAF will be equipped with Danieli’s Q-Melt heat suite for adaptive melting process control. It will also include pressurized water-cooled roof and panels and injection technology. The first heat at the melt shop is expected by the end of 2021.

Enhanced worker safety and optimized plant turnaround will be assured by adopting Zero Man Around technology, which includes systems that remove operators from hazardous areas. An adaptive electrode-cooling spray system, in combination with dynamic control of fume suction parameters, will minimize EAF and LMF electrode consumption.