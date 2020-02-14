Process Control & Instrumentation
Thermal Processing Products

Software for Steel Quality Control

Olympus

Products
February 14, 2020
KEYWORDS image analysis / process control
Reprints
No Comments

Stream image analysis software v. 2.4.2 includes an improved image analysis solution to measure and rate non-metallic inclusion content in high-purity steel. The new inclusion content mode detects and classifies individual fields on a large scan area, expanding on the software’s capabilities to detect and classify individual inclusions in worst field mode. It also provides statistical results of inclusion content on the entire scan area according to three international standards: ASTM E45-18 (method D), ISO 4967:2013 (method B) and EN 10247:2017 (method K).

www.olympus-ims.com

ih-subscribe

 

Email-icon-100

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.