Software for Steel Quality Control
Olympus
Stream image analysis software v. 2.4.2 includes an improved image analysis solution to measure and rate non-metallic inclusion content in high-purity steel. The new inclusion content mode detects and classifies individual fields on a large scan area, expanding on the software’s capabilities to detect and classify individual inclusions in worst field mode. It also provides statistical results of inclusion content on the entire scan area according to three international standards: ASTM E45-18 (method D), ISO 4967:2013 (method B) and EN 10247:2017 (method K).
