February 14, 2020
KEYWORDS cutting / part cleaning
The AbrasiMet XL Pro large abrasive cutter reduces sample size, removes material damage quickly and provides consistency and repeatability in cutting large samples for production environments. This saves preparation time in the quality control or inspection laboratory. The cutter has intuitive capabilities with programmable user interface to reduce the time for setup and provides accuracy of alignment through laser and joystick control of xyz axis. The AbrasiMet XL Pro allows the sectioning of high-quality cut samples with a diameter up to 7 inches (178mm).

