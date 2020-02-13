Vacuum Furnace and Quench System

UCM 4D Quench is a vacuum heat-treatment system for individual quenching of component parts such as gears, shafts, bearing races and rings. The fully automated system operates under nitrogen and is easily integrated with in-line production. UCM 4D Quench consists of a vacuum heating chamber and a high-pressure nitrogen quench chamber equipped with transportation mechanisms. Parts are heated up to hardening temperature in the heating chamber under vacuum, which protects the part’s surface against oxidation or other unwanted metallurgical changes. The quenching process provides unique and significant improvements related to the reduction of distortion by using a high-pressure gas quenching system installed in the quenching/unloading chamber. The system provides excellent distortion control and increases precision and repeatability of heat treatment while reducing unit and overall production costs.

