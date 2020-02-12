Simulation Software for 3D Printing

Materials Characterization & Testing
Simulation software can help manufacturers improve quality for direct energy deposition (DED) metal additive-manufacturing processes. Offered as a module inside Simufact Welding 2020 software, it enables the user to quickly set up DED simulation models by importing existing tool paths direct from G-Code instead of defining weld paths manually. The software evaluates the stresses, strains, distortions, thermal history and hot spots during manufacturing to clearly identify distortions that are out of tolerance and recommend compensations. Based on this, the user can adapt the G-code to optimize the DED printing process, which creates parts by melting and fusing material as it is deposited, and improve quality.

