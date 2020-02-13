ALD to Build Heat-Treat Facility in China

ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH will build a heat-treatment services center in China, the company’s fourth such plant worldwide. Officially registered as ALD Thermal Treatment (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., the facility will be equipped with ModulTherm, ALD’s heat-treatment system, and will serve the domestic industry with heat-treatment services. The new production hall will be build next to subsidiary ALD-C&K Vacuum Technologies (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. The start of production is scheduled for autumn of 2020.

ALD Heat Treatment Services already has facilities in Germany, the U.S. and Mexico. The company provides European and American car manufacturers with vacuum heat-treatment services for their gears, drivetrain systems and other components. ALD-C&K Vacuum Technologies manufactures, sells and services ALD equipment and is also experienced in the commissioning and maintenance of heat-treatment systems.