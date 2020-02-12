Samuel Acquires Burloak Technologies

Samuel, Son & Co., a metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, acquired all remaining shares of Burloak Technologies. Oakville, Ontario-based Burloak provides engineering and designs for additive manufacturing, materials development, high-precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. The company works with companies in the space, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets to rapidly transition their most challenging part designs to be additively manufactured at scale. Samuel originally acquired a minority stake in Burloak Technologies in 2017.

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co. is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions.