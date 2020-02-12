Welding Company Orders Nitriding Pit Furnace

Lindberg/MPH shipped a gas-fired nitriding pit furnace with built-in retort to a company in the welding industry. The furnace is designed for single- and two-stage nitriding processes and post-oxidation applications. The design accepts either one-piece work baskets, retort baffle or nest trays. The gross load capacity is 5,000 pounds at 1200°F, and the furnace chamber has dimensions of 38 inches in diameter and 90 inches high. The furnace is designed to produce laminar airflow to obtain the required +/-15°F temperature uniformity.

The nitriding gas-flow control system is a fully integrated nitrogen/ammonia mixing system designed specifically for a two-stage nitriding operation. It includes fully automatic recipe control with profile-based recipe screens that make it simple to understand and program. The touchscreen display interface includes a paperless chart recorder that logs the critical furnace parameters for quality control. According to Lindberg/MPH, the control system regulates temperature, time and atmosphere for the entire cycle.