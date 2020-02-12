High-Temperature Cabinet Oven
Grieve
No. 965 is a 1350°F (733°C) electrically heated cabinet oven used heat treating titanium. Workspace dimensions measure 24 inches wide x 24 inches deep x 24 inches high, and 30 kW are installed in nickel-chrome wire coils to heat the oven. Controls include a digital indicating temperature controller, manual reset excess temperature controller with separate contactors, recirculating-blower airflow safety switch, 10-inch-diameter circular chart temperature recorder and an SCR power controller. The oven has 11-inch-thick insulated walls comprised of 2 inches of block and 9 inches of rockwool insulation.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.