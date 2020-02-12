Oxidation-Resistant Coating
Aremco Products
Graphi-Coat 623 is a patented titanium diboride-based coating that significantly inhibits the oxidation of most commercial grades of graphite to 2000°F (1093°C). This two-part system is a water-based, non-volatile material that is applied easily using a brush, roller, dip or spray process. In addition to coating graphite crucibles and fixtures for metallurgical processing, Graphi-Coat 623 can be used to protect graphite electrodes used in arc-melting furnaces.
