Digital Hardness Tester

Two digital Rockwell/ Superficial Rockwell benchtop hardness testers, with fully automated load/ unload procedures, are capable of providing highly accurate readings. They utilize a closed-loop control unit with a load cell, a DC motor and an electronic measurement and control unit instead of traditional dead weights. No. 3824 has an automated Z-axis, and No. 3823 has a manual Z-axis. The user simply presses the “start” key, and the entire test process is automatically completed. Both testers include programmable scale conversions, dwell times, statistical capabilities and a test counter. They are capable of testing in a range of 30 different Rockwell hardness scales for carbon steel, alloy steel, cast iron and nonferrous metals. For memory, a maximum of 400 items of test results are stored automatically.

