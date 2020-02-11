Brazing Paste

BrazeLet 9007/9017 water-based pastes are flux-free, contain low polymer content and prevent oxidation of the filler metal. They enable brazing with lower emissions and provide a healthier workplace. The paste is characterized by its high metal content and a very low polymer. Furthermore, it does not contain any flux additives. According to the manufacturer, the binder burns off cleaner, generating lower amounts of volatile organic compounds and therefore less residue accumulation in the furnaces – all while preventing oxidation of the brazed joint. Typical applications can be found in the automotive and HVAC industries for components such as brazed-plate heat exchangers and oil coolers.

www.hoganas.com