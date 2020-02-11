Infrared Thermal Imager for Industrial Furnace Applications

The NIR-B-2K short-wavelength radiometric infrared borescope imaging camera is designed for continuous industrial furnace process monitoring and control applications requiring highly accurate temperature measurement. It provides a thermal image with definition of nearly 3 million pixels (1,968 x 1,472), unaffected by the hot atmosphere and gases of the furnace, and allows operators to measure from any of three full radiometric-calibrated megapixels. This helps save energy, increase efficiency and reduce emissions. The imager, which produces high-definition thermal images in a temperature range of 1112-3272°F, delivers continuous process monitoring and control for large furnaces. Needing only a narrow opening in the furnace wall, the wide-angle lens ensures an extensive measurement area covering stock, refractories and burner/heating zones in a single thermal image.

