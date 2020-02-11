Industrial Furnace for Additive Manufacturing

The Sintervac AM line of vacuum and controlled-atmosphere furnaces is designed for binder‐jetted 3D-printed and additive-manufactured parts. With a maximum temperature of 2912°F (1600°C), it can debind in either partial pressures or positive pressures of argon, nitrogen or forming gas. In order to protect the hot-zone insulation and elements, the furnace comes with a tight all‐graphite retort or workbox inside the hot zone that is used to compartmentalize the process off-gassing, directing it out of the furnace through a delube manifold plumbed out the bottom of the chamber using a proprietary debinding system. The use of a graphite retort allows the binder‐laden gases to exit the hot zone without passing across the heating elements or insulation pack, resulting in longer service life of the hot-zone components.

