NTN Expansion to Add Heat Treatment, Jobs
Global automotive parts manufacturer NTN will invest approximately $58 million to expand its facility in Anderson, Ind. The expansion will create 140 new jobs and allow for heat treatment in the plant.
NTN manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of bearings, constant velocity joints and other precision industrial and automotive equipment. The company, which says it is the world’s third-largest bearing manufacturer, operates over 75 plants worldwide.
