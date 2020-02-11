Hauck Heat Treatment Orders Vacuum Furnace

SECO/WARWICK delivered an all-metal high-vacuum furnace with a work-chamber size of 1,200 mm x 1,200 mm x 1,200 mm to Hauck Heat Treatment Group’s recently expanded plant in Eindhoven, Netherlands. According to the companies, it is the largest furnace of its type currently in operation in the Benelux region. It is also the third furnace SECO/WARWICK has delivered to Hauck’s Eindhoven facility. In addition, SECO/WARWICK has established a strong cooperation with Hauck’s plant in Poland, where new vacuum furnaces are scheduled to be delivered.

In related news, SECO/WARWICK received an order from Stalmax, a manufacturer of fasteners based in Poland, for an ATG processing line based on a belt furnace for tempering in a protective endothermic atmosphere. The equipment is designed for hardening fasteners, such as bolts and nuts, destined for the automotive industry. The automated process work of the line, which is equipped with a weighing system, enables precise loading of the treated elements on the hardening furnace belt.