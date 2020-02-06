A Reflection

My family settled in “the valley” (Shenandoah) in the 1640s. Later, the “war” devastated the entire area, to the extent that it took 90 years (1960) for the local population in northern Virginia to return to pre-war levels. That year was the time of my arrival to this astonishing area that was founded and then built as Washington, D.C., into the capital of the greatest place on Earth, the United States of America. Every citizen should learn and understand better what this area really is and how blessed we are as a nation.

You should sit at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on a summer morning, looking east to the sunrise over the National Mall. You should sit in silent contemplation at the foot of Thomas Jefferson at his memorial in late-night darkness to emphasize his brilliance and our unimaginable benefits derived at our founding. You should walk the 2.5 miles from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol along the Mall and be awestruck by beauty.

You should visit the Marine Barracks and band concert on a summer evening and hear and learn the history that happened at that Navy Yard since it was formed in 1799. Walk in solitude through National Statuary Hall in the Capitol rotunda and marvel at the thoughtful work done by so many fellow citizens over more than two centuries. And then attend a session or more of Congress, not to hear speeches but to marvel at the dignity and thought that must go into managing a country. If you are fortunate enough to be in Washington in late March or early April when it is cherry blossom time, be prepared for your breath to be taken away by stunning beauty.

Things were not always bureaucratic here. The 213-year-old Congressional Cemetery was formed for deceased members who had no other place to go. Remember that the U.S. was blessed that a tornado hit the city on Aug. 24, 1814, and destroyed a substantial part of the British military goods that were used against local citizens of Washington. Many are convinced that the Creator had a large role in the beginnings of our American founding and experiences.

Americans must consider it a sin and a disgrace that our Capitol is being besmirched by political matters that common sense and propriety say must not be allowed as part of our national life. Indeed, you and I may differ on this or that about how we should proceed as a country, but at no time is it acceptable to fight rudely to achieve resolutions. Nor is it acceptable for idiotic ideas and proposals to be lent credence in public discourse as a viable solution to real issues. The concept of applying truth and using common sense in discourse in the nation’s daily legislative needs is obviously essential. It is also essential that the young people who will hold the helm of this ship of state in the future must be schooled more successfully to manage America. The majority opinion of Americans is that education must be improved to avoid conditions of national ineptitude.

Why is this all important today, you ask? If you pose that as a legitimate question, you are quite obviously a part of the problem. Common sense and observation of national affairs and modus operandi speaks well enough of the nature of national problems and the roads faced in retaining a nation that has seen no equal. It is mandatory, more than just important, that the literate and sensible portion of the population take a firm hand in re-establishing national guidance. Stupid ideologues who squabble and have no clue about the operation of a stable and healthy society must not take an upper hand; solid citizens must do so and show the correct way.

Remove political hacks from office. Require the dull-witted to be responsible for their actions. Be truthful and direct with policies without foolishness. Go back to being a common-sense society. Without return to a healthy path, the greatest success story in human history can be gone in a heartbeat.