Brazing School Set for May 12-14

Wall Colmonoy will offer a spring session of its Modern Furnace Brazing School May 12-14 at its Aerobraze Brazing Engineering Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Engineers, technicians, quality managers, production managers and others will participate in hands-on practical applications while learning about brazing technology from experienced engineers.

This three-day seminar offers knowledge and practical application on:

Brazing design

Metallurgical aspects/brazing operation

Brazing atmosphere and furnace equipment

Brazing material and applications

Quality control

Attendees will tour the facility and see the actual brazing application on the shop floor. They will also have the opportunity to apply different forms of filler metal to supplied samples, have them vacuum brazed and discuss the outcomes.

