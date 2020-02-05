Recyclable Al Cups at Super Bowl

Centerplate, the concessions vendor of Super Bowl LIV, partnered with Bud Light and container manufacturer Ball Corp. to supply 50,000 recyclable aluminum cups for the game Sunday, Feb. 2 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

In addition to being infinitely recyclable, the aluminum cup is lightweight and sturdy and can be customized with graphics. Hard Rock Stadium first used the cups during the Dolphins’ final home game of the season. After the Super Bowl, the cups will continue to be available at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the year for other events. As a result, they will help eliminate more than 500,000 plastic cups annually from the venue’s supply chain.

