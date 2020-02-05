Drummer Uses 3D-Printed Snare

Since he was a teenager, Dan Pawlovich of Panic! At The Disco was always looking for ways to improve his equipment. He thought the best way to do so would be to take as many external parts off the drum shell as possible. After years and years of trying, Pawlovich found the answer he was looking for with a 3D-printed snare drum.

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing printed a prototype using Nylon 12GF material and a proprietary dyeing process called ColorTek to produce a bright red drum shell. Pawlovich chose laser sintering to achieve the complexity he needed for his snare-drum design and Nylon 12GF because he believed it shared similar resonance and mechanical properties to wood.

