Automotive Demand for Al Growing
According to DuckerFrontier, aluminum demand from the global automotive industry should remain strong as the industry adapts to higher emissions standards, electrification and fuel efficiency.
The Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm said that the net aluminum use per vehicle in North America had grown from 84 pounds in 1984 to a projected 466 pounds in 2020. That amount is expected to be 520-565 pounds by 2025.
