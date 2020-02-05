Beer Industry Shines Light on Aluminum Market
Did you know that U.S. brewers purchase more than 36 billion aluminum cans every year? Were you aware that aluminum is the most significant input cost for America’s beer industry?
With those facts in mind, the Beer Institute, in an effort to commemorate Beer Can Appreciation Day, released “Cracking the Case of Price Spikes,” an animated video that highlights transparency issues in the aluminum market. Read the story here.
