Steel-Aluminum Debate Rages On

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Which material is better: steel or aluminum? It is a question that generates a lot of discussion these days. This commentary from Automotive News suggests that one should be skeptical when the steel industry claims that its material is the best.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.
Check out the February 2020 issue of Industrial Heating, featuring an editorial on Nonferrous – Products and Their Processes, along with the Inspection and Maintenance Critical to Safe Fuel-Train Operation.