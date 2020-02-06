The 2020s Will Require Training

In doesn’t matter if it’s managerial or technical, with the next decade’s shortage of labor and fast-paced change, quality training is going to be an absolute must if you want to maximize your productivity and people.

Having production-line staff that have a “full understanding” of heat-treating operations and know how each element of production is connected is important to minimize micromanagement and error rates and maximize productivity. More important than that is having managers with the skillsets necessary to build and lead high-performing teams.

Understand this – employees are leaving their bosses, not their companies. A lack of technical training and supervisors with no managerial skills will plague any company that lacks proper training.

The Metal Treating Institute (MTI) has the heat-treating industry’s top online technical and managerial training certificate programs, which include:

Qualified Furnace Operator Certificate

Heat Treat Technical Specialist Certificate

Heat Treat Specialist Certificate

Heat Treat Managerial Specialist Certificate

Keys to Managerial Skills Certificate

General Plant Safety Certificate

All of these programs give your managers and line personnel a practical understanding of the following:

ABC’s of heat treating (materials,

equipment, processes, quality/inspection, metallurgical theory)

General plant safety

Surface treatments

Furnace maintenance

Troubleshooting

Brazing

Induction

Vacuum

Pyrometry

Audit compliance

Endothermic gas management

Reading blueprints

Process and atmosphere controls

What makes MTI’s Online Academy powerful is that it empowers your company to administer its own training program. The program is administered through the MTI Online Academy for Heat Treaters. Benefits include:

Personal secure corporate account to administer the training

24/7 access

Available on any computer or mobile device

All transcripts and certificates are maintained online

For as little as $229/month, your company will have unlimited access to all of MTI’s online certificate programs for up to 10 people. Don’t be left out in the next decade. Maximize your productivity and people with training from the MTI Online Academy for Heat Treaters.

For more information, visit www.MTIAcademy.com or e-mail Amanda Motes, MTI Academy Administrator, at amanda@heattreat.net.