Learn from the Best in 2020 and Beyond

The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) has several educational opportunities available for members and non-members alike throughout 2020.

IRED Education in Atlanta

IHEA partners with the Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI), Products Finishing magazine and Southern Company to provide a comprehensive training course that encompasses classroom instruction, hands-on demonstrations and personal interaction with expert presenters. The Powder Coating and Curing Processes Seminar is scheduled for March 31-April 1 at the Georgia Power Customer Resource Center (CRC) in Atlanta, Ga.

The one-and-a-half-day agenda will cover a variety of topics presented by members of companies who are dedicated to the education and growth of the industry. IHEA’s IRED members will present a section on infrared curing, which reviews the basics of infrared technology, several useful applications (both electric and gas) and case studies to prove the benefits for those who use it. Attendees will also benefit from seeing how to cure parts during the lab demos.

Curing: Infrared Basics (Scott Bishop, Alabama Power)

Curing: Electric Applications (John Podach, Fostoria Process Equipment, a division of TPI Corp.)

Curing: Gas Catalytic/Complex Applications (Eric Bellon, Heraeus Noblelight America)

Registration fee includes: classroom and lab sessions; breakfasts, lunch and a networking reception; CCAI’s Powder Coating Training Manual ($65 value); and the newly revised Infrared Process Heating Handbook for Industrial Applications – 3rd Edition ($40 value). Visit www.ccaiweb.com to register.

Online Process Heating Education

IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating online learning course continues to provide an excellent overview of essential areas used throughout the industrial process heating field. Students benefit from the flexible web-based, distance-learning format. It’s an affordable alternative to campus-based classes and allows students to go at their own pace. The program offers a vital tool to industrial process heating operators and users of all types of industrial heating equipment. Students learn safe, efficient operation of industrial heating equipment, how to reduce energy consumption and ways to improve a company’s bottom-line.

Registration is open for the six-week course that begins April 13. Students will learn the basics of heat transfer, fuels and combustion, energy use, furnace design, refractories, automatic control and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating.

IHEA’s online courses are a terrific value for IHEA members and non-members alike considering no travel expenses are involved and there is no time out of the office. Take advantage of the online tools provided and benefit from the ability to learn almost anywhere.

Registration is open now through April 6, at www.ihea.org/event/OnlineSpring20, where a complete list of topics covered can also be found. Cost for IHEA members is $750, or one member voucher, and cost for non-members is $925, which includes electronic course handbook, course instruction, quizzes and projects, class forums and the opportunity to contact the instructor throughout the course. Students will also receive PDHs for successfully completing the course. Printed materials are available for an additional fee.