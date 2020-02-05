SMS Group to Replace Largest Converter in North America

SMS group will supply a replacement 320-ton KOBM converter and gear drive for ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s (AMD) steelmaking plant in Hamilton, Ontario. According to AMD, it is the largest basic oxygen converter in North America. SMS group will replace the existing equipment, which is approaching its end of life, with new equipment incorporating the latest technological developments. One featured technology is SMS group’s electro-hydraulic torque compensator, which is a system that actively reduces the resultant forces generated by highly dynamic bottom blown converters. This will reduce the dynamic loading on the entire system, with resulting increases in availability and life.

AMD annually produces 4.5 million net tons of high-quality steel used in the automotive, construction, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and tubular markets.