Swedish Project Looks to Evaluate Electric Heating

The Swedish Energy Agency has granted a project that will evaluate the potential of replacing gas-fired furnaces with electrically heated furnaces for material heating. The goal is to reduce CO 2 emissions through better energy efficiency and reduced loss of material. Jernkontoret is the Swedish steel producers’ association and will host the project, which has the potential to create a competitive advantage for Swedish steel companies on the global market. Members in the project are Kanthal, SSAB, Outokumpu, Uddeholms, Ovako and Linde.

The target for the Swedish government is net zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2045. The project will run from January 2020 to mid-2021.