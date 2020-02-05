Supplier of Refractory Products Acquires Missouri Refractories

RHI Magnesita, a global supplier of high-grade refractory products and systems, acquired Missouri Refractories Co. Inc. (MORCO). Based in Pevely, Mo., MORCO produces over 400 high-quality monolithic mixes that serve a range of industries, including steel. The employees also have the expertise to provide refractory material for the petrochemical industry.

According to Austria’s RHI Magnesita, MORCO fits into its strategy to strengthen its position in the North American refractory market. The company’s high-grade refractory products are used in industrial high-temperature processes exceeding 2192°F (1200°C).