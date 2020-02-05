NewsMaterials Characterization & Testing

Independent Testing Lab Acquired by Investment Firm

February 5, 2020
KEYWORDS failure analysis / mechanical testing
NSL Analytical Services, an independent testing laboratory, has been acquired by May River Capital, a Chicago-based investment firm. NSL Analytical, which opened in 1945, serves over 1,700 customers globally from two locations in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. The company provides a range of analytical testing for quality control, failure analysis, product performance and material selection and characterization. These services include metallurgical evaluations and mechanical testing.

