Independent Testing Lab Acquired by Investment Firm
NSL Analytical Services, an independent testing laboratory, has been acquired by May River Capital, a Chicago-based investment firm. NSL Analytical, which opened in 1945, serves over 1,700 customers globally from two locations in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. The company provides a range of analytical testing for quality control, failure analysis, product performance and material selection and characterization. These services include metallurgical evaluations and mechanical testing.
