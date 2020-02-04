Tokai Carbon to Invest, Add Jobs in Kentucky

Tokai Carbon GE LLC, a manufacturer of graphite electrodes for the U.S. steel industry, plans to create up to 15 full-time jobs with a $25 million investment in its facility in Hickman, Ky. The investment would cover the cost to install new equipment, which will allow the company to increase production to better serve customers throughout the U.S. Tokai Carbon GE LLC is a subsidiary of Tokai Carbon Co., which is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Tokai Carbon purchased the U.S.-based graphite electrode business of SGL Carbon in November 2017 and operates production facilities in Hickman and Ozark, Ark. The Tokai Carbon Hickman site currently employs 50 people.