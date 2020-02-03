2019 Feature Article Bibliography
This is a complete list of all the feature articles – by topic – that appeared in Industrial Heating in 2019. The month each article appeared in is included. All articles are hyperlinked for your convenience.
Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing
The Intersection of 3D Printing and Machine Learning – March 2019
Sintering and Additive Manufacturing – May 2019
Streamlining Automotive Production with Additive Manufacturing – September 2019
Metal Additive Manufacturing without Melting – December 2019
Ceramics & Refractories/Insulation
Reheat Furnace Start-up Using Ceramic Coatings – February 2019
High-Temperature Refractory Maintenance – October 2019
How to Tell if You Really Have an Abrasion Problem – October 2019
Heat & Corrosion Resistant Materials/Composites
Most-Viewed Heat- and Corrosion-Resistant Materials Articles – March 2019
A Silver Lining for Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers? – April 2019
Graphite Heat Exchangers Handle Corrosive Applications – June 2019
How to Weld Heat-Resistant Alloys – September 2019
Furnaces with Tungsten Heating Elements Make High Product Quality Possible – December 2019
Heat Treating
Various Heat-Treating Applications for the Aluminum Industry – February 2019
Generating Hydrogen for Thermal Processing and Coatings – March 2019
A 10-Step Process for Energy Analysis – April 2019
Projecting a Vacuum Furnace Leak Rate Based on Initial Pumping and Blank-off Pressure Level – June 2019
How to Select the Best Fan for Your Process – September 2019
Optimizing Case-Depth Uniformity – October 2019
The Overlooked Efficiency Opportunity: Intelligent Process Cooling – November 2019
Induction Heat Treating
Determining the Optimal Induction Process for Your Application – May 2019
Focus on Induction Technology – August 2019
Automated Induction Brazing with Robots – December 2019
Industrial Gases & Atmospheres
Top Industrial Gases & Atmospheres Articles of 2018 – February 2019
Saving Operating Costs by Recycling Hydrogen – April 2019
The State of the Natural Gas Market – June 2019
Endothermic Generator FAQs – August 2019
Direct-Fired Gas Burners for High Temperature Applications – October 2019
Materials Characterization & Nondestructive Testing
The Evolution of Clean Steels – January 2019
Metallurgical Quality for Heat-Treated Gears – May 2019
Magnetic Particle Testing 101 – August 2019
Bringing Machine Learning to Nonmetallic Inclusions in Steelmaking – November 2019
Melting/Forming/Joining
The Ups and Downs of the Worldwide Graphite Electrode Market – April 2019
Perfecting Diffusion Bonding – August 2019
Dosing Furnaces for Foundries – November 2019
Process Control & Instrumentation
Connected Approach to Thermal-Processing Applications – January 2019
Noncontact Temperature Measurement Advances for Aluminum Extrusions – February 2019
Through-Process Temperature Profiling for Heat-Treat Efficiency – June 2019
Endothermic Generator FAQs – August 2019
Segal’s Law of Atmosphere Heat Treatment – October 2019
Why Intelligent SCR Power Control Makes Sense for Electric Heat – December 2019
Sintering/Powder Metallurgy
The Intersection of 3D Printing and Machine Learning – March 2019
Sintering and Additive Manufacturing – May 2019
Metal Additive Manufacturing without Melting – December 2019
Vacuum/Surface Treating
Improving Wear with a Novel Heat-Treatment Method – January 2019
Engineering the Surface – March 2019
The Benefits of Vacuum Sintering – May 2019
Vacuum Furnace Leaks and Detection Techniques – September 2019
Cutting Automotive Die Costs Using Laser Heat Treating – September 2019
Most-Viewed Vacuum/Surface Treating Articles – November 2019
