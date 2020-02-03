2019 Feature Article Bibliography

This is a complete list of all the feature articles – by topic – that appeared in Industrial Heating in 2019. The month each article appeared in is included. All articles are hyperlinked for your convenience.



Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing

The Intersection of 3D Printing and Machine Learning – March 2019

Sintering and Additive Manufacturing – May 2019

Streamlining Automotive Production with Additive Manufacturing – September 2019

Metal Additive Manufacturing without Melting – December 2019

Ceramics & Refractories/Insulation

Reheat Furnace Start-up Using Ceramic Coatings – February 2019

High-Temperature Refractory Maintenance – October 2019

How to Tell if You Really Have an Abrasion Problem – October 2019

Heat & Corrosion Resistant Materials/Composites

Most-Viewed Heat- and Corrosion-Resistant Materials Articles – March 2019

A Silver Lining for Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers? – April 2019

Graphite Heat Exchangers Handle Corrosive Applications – June 2019

How to Weld Heat-Resistant Alloys – September 2019

Furnaces with Tungsten Heating Elements Make High Product Quality Possible – December 2019

Heat Treating

Various Heat-Treating Applications for the Aluminum Industry – February 2019

Generating Hydrogen for Thermal Processing and Coatings – March 2019

A 10-Step Process for Energy Analysis – April 2019

Projecting a Vacuum Furnace Leak Rate Based on Initial Pumping and Blank-off Pressure Level – June 2019

How to Select the Best Fan for Your Process – September 2019

Optimizing Case-Depth Uniformity – October 2019

The Overlooked Efficiency Opportunity: Intelligent Process Cooling – November 2019

Induction Heat Treating

Determining the Optimal Induction Process for Your Application – May 2019

Focus on Induction Technology – August 2019

Automated Induction Brazing with Robots – December 2019

Industrial Gases & Atmospheres

Top Industrial Gases & Atmospheres Articles of 2018 – February 2019

Saving Operating Costs by Recycling Hydrogen – April 2019

The State of the Natural Gas Market – June 2019

Direct-Fired Gas Burners for High Temperature Applications – October 2019

Materials Characterization & Nondestructive Testing

The Evolution of Clean Steels – January 2019

Metallurgical Quality for Heat-Treated Gears – May 2019

Magnetic Particle Testing 101 – August 2019

Bringing Machine Learning to Nonmetallic Inclusions in Steelmaking – November 2019

Melting/Forming/Joining

The Ups and Downs of the Worldwide Graphite Electrode Market – April 2019

Perfecting Diffusion Bonding – August 2019

Dosing Furnaces for Foundries – November 2019

Process Control & Instrumentation

Connected Approach to Thermal-Processing Applications – January 2019

Noncontact Temperature Measurement Advances for Aluminum Extrusions – February 2019

Through-Process Temperature Profiling for Heat-Treat Efficiency – June 2019

Segal’s Law of Atmosphere Heat Treatment – October 2019

Why Intelligent SCR Power Control Makes Sense for Electric Heat – December 2019

Sintering/Powder Metallurgy

Vacuum/Surface Treating

Improving Wear with a Novel Heat-Treatment Method – January 2019

Engineering the Surface – March 2019

The Benefits of Vacuum Sintering – May 2019

Vacuum Furnace Leaks and Detection Techniques – September 2019

Cutting Automotive Die Costs Using Laser Heat Treating – September 2019

Most-Viewed Vacuum/Surface Treating Articles – November 2019