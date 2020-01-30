Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Orders Sintering Ovens

Wisconsin Oven manufactured and shipped four natural-gas-fired walk-in ovens to Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The batch ovens, which will be used for a sintering process on PTFE parts, have a maximum operating temperature of 800°F and work-chamber dimensions of 5 feet, 2 inches wide x 10 feet long x 6 feet high. Each of the ovens utilizes a special rotating mechanism that provides up to 100 rotations per minute and is mounted to the side of the oven per Trelleborg’s specifications.

The sintering ovens, which were fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment, feature horizontal airflow for optimal temperature uniformity based on product configuration. All safety interlocks were checked for proper operation, and the equipment was operated at the normal and maximum operating temperatures.

Trelleborg, which is based in Sweden, used the ovens to replace existing equipment and increase its production capabilities.