Perryman Orders EB Melting, VAR Equipment

Retech Systems LLC, a SECO/WARWICK company, supplied electron-beam (EB) melting and vacuum-arc remelting (VAR) equipment to Perryman Co., a global supplier of titanium to the aerospace and medical industries. Perryman commissioned the titanium melting equipment at its facility in California, Pa.

According to Perryman, it was able to move from start-up to production immediately after installation was complete. The equipment will double its titanium melting capacity.

The project was unique in that Retech was able to capitalize on the manufacturing capabilities provided to it as part of the SECO/WARWICK Group. System production was managed by the U.S. team. Retech, which is based in Ukiah, Calif., became a part of SECO/WARWICK in 2011.