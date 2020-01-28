GM to Invest $2.2 Billion, Create 2,200 Jobs in Michigan

General Motors will invest $2.2 billion at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. When the plant is fully operational, this investment will create more than 2,200 manufacturing jobs. GM will also invest an additional $800 million in supplier tooling and other projects related to the launch of the new electric trucks. The company’s first all-electric truck will be a pickup with production scheduled to begin in late 2021. Detroit-Hamtramck will be GM’s first fully dedicated electric-vehicle assembly plant. The plant’s paint and body shops and general assembly area will receive comprehensive upgrades, including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling.

Since fall 2018, GM has committed to invest more than $2.5 billion in Michigan to bring electric vehicles to market. The company’s joint venture with LG Chem, which is investing $2.3 billion to manufacture battery cells in Lordstown, Ohio, will supply battery cells for the electric vehicles manufactured at Detroit-Hamtramck.

Detroit-Hamtramck currently operates on one shift of production and builds the Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala. Approximately 900 people are employed at the plant.