Russian Manufacturer Orders Roller-Hearth Furnace

Tenova LOI Thermprocess received an order from Russian’s JSC Pervouralsk Pipe Plant for a roller-hearth continuous furnace system for bright annealing stainless steel pipes in a 100% hydrogen atmosphere. The heat-treatment system is designed as a roller-hearth furnace for the bright annealing of 2,000 kg/hour of austenitic stainless steel and nickel-based alloy pipes. The solution annealing of these high-alloy steel grades is carried out in the temperature range of 2012-2192°F (1100-1200°C). The tubes are heat treated in this continuously operating system using a 100% hydrogen atmosphere as process gas.

Tenova’s roller-hearth furnaces for the heat treatment of pipe material are ideal for the continuous production of larger throughputs. The high-temperature uniformity and the low energy consumption of these systems ensure reproducible processes, which can be precisely adapted to the desired heat treatment of the material. The drive sections can be optimally matched to the respective annealing process.

In addition to the equipment, Tenova’s scope of delivery includes installation and monitoring of commissioning. JSC Pervouralsk Pipe Plant is a subsidiary within the ChelPipe Group and specializes in the production of stainless steel tubes for a range of industrial uses.