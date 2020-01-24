PM Component Manufacturer Orders Sintering Furnace

Abbott Furnace Company received an order for a sintering furnace from a company that specializes in manufacturing ferrous-based, powder-metal components for the automotive, agricultural and industrial markets. The electrically heated, continuous-belt furnace, which is rated at 2150°F, will be delivered in the second quarter of 2020. Abbott Furnace will design, manufacture and install the furnace, which includes the Varicool cooling system. This will be the 36th furnace Abbott Furnace has supplied to this company.

In related news, Abbott Furnace received an order for a soft-magnetic-alloy processing furnace from a manufacturer in the powder-metal industry. The electrically heated, continuous-belt furnace has a maximum temperature of 1850°F in an air, nitrogen or steam atmosphere and includes a delube chamber, oxidation chamber, water-jacketed cooling chamber and a thermal oxidizer. The furnace, which will be shipped in the second quarter, will be controlled through an Allen-Bradley Micrologix PLC.